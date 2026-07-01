Lebitso looks forward to working with Hunt again at Stellies

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Thabiso Lebitso is eager to revive his career when he reunites with coach Gavin Hunt at Stellenbosch FC. Picture:

As Stellenbosch‘s new signing Thabiso Lebitso is looking forward to reviving his career with the club after joining them recently from Orlando Pirates, he says working with Gavin Hunt again will make it easier for him as he knows him.

Having worked with coach Gavin before helps to a certain extent because he knows what you can do as a player — Thabiso Lebitso

With his arrival at Stellies seeing him reunite with coach Hunt, whom he previously worked with at Chippa United, the defender believes he will also settle quickly at the club.

Before joining the Cape Winelands side, the 34-year-old struggled for game time at the Buccaneers, having made 15 appearances across all competitions.

The right-back will now add valuable experience to Hunt’s squad, while also having the opportunity to return to regular first-team football after a challenging spell at Pirates.

“Having worked with coach Gavin before helps to a certain extent because he knows what you can do as a player,” Lebitso told the club media department.

“He knows what I can do, and I know what he wants as well, so it obviously makes it a bit easier. It helps because you’re not starting from fresh and you know what the coach’s expectations of you are coming in.”

Lebitso is also excited to be joining a club like Stellies and feels this is a good move for his career, and he is looking forward to adding his value.

“I’m very excited to be here at Stellenbosch FC,” he said.

“This is a very good club, with good structures, so I’m happy to be part of the team. Stellenbosch is a professional club that does things in a proper way in terms of structure and organisation. For me, it’s all about professionalism, so I hope to add value, and I’m looking forward to the new season.

“Stellies have more of the young players and are doing very well, so my role is to add value to the team with the young ones.”

Sowetan