Belgium is the right choice for Rele - ex-Bafana keeper Keet

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Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa during the friendly against Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29, 2026.

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Retired Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet has no doubt Relebohile Mofokeng will succeed in Belgium, saying the league is a perfect move for him.

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana playmaker is joining Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after the Buccaneers confirmed yesterday an agreement had been reached.

Bucs also stated the agreement in principle was struck before the Fifa World Cup, with both camps agreeing to hold off any public announcement until the conclusion of the global showpiece.

The 21-year-old will now follow in the footsteps of Keet, Aaron Mokoena, Elrio van Heerden, Siboniso Gaxa, and Percy Tau as local footballers who have played in Belgium in the past.

“I think it is a brilliant move, especially for a team like Saint-Gilloise because they are always competing for the league in Belgium and also for the Europa League or Champions League,” Keet explained to Sowetan.

“For him at the young age of 21 now, it’s a great move, and it is probably a better move than some of the European countries because I think he will get more game time. He will play a lot more, and also, he will be playing at a higher level.

“Obviously, we saw with Bafana at the World Cup that it is a different level out there, and this will get him ready for the next step if he decides to take that eventually. But I think going into Belgium is good. It’s a strong league; it is very tactical. So, he will have to definitely up his game there to keep improving.

“I think overall it is a good move for him, for SA and for Bafana Bafana in the long term.”

Keet, who played in Belgium for KV Kortrijk from 2011 to 2016, also offered some advice for Mofokeng, saying he will have to be patient.

“It is a big change and it is a big adjustment. So, he has to be patient with himself first of all,” he said.

“Just to get along with everyone, learn the culture and integrate himself nicely into the team and not feel like he needs to be rushed. Obviously, there would be demands; South Africans would expect him to play, and the new fans would expect him to play, but those types of things do take time.

“I’m sure the club will tell him to be patient. He will get some good advice and he will be able to learn from some of the guys out there.”

Mofokeng was expected to fly straight to Belgium from Los Angeles to conclude the deal, while his Bafana teammates are expected in the country on Thursday morning.

Sowetan