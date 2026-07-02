Mofokeng looks forward to playing in Uefa Champions League

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Relebohile Mofokeng was challenged by Ole Martinez Raheem Giuseppe of Nicaragua during an international friendly match at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 29 2026, in Soweto. Mofokeng has been unveiled as Union Saint-Gilloise’s new signing, eager for Uefa Champions League action. Picture:

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Bafana Bafana playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng is looking forward to developing as a player with Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise after he was unveiled as their new signing on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was officially unveiled after his departure from Orlando Pirates and says he can’t wait to showcase his talents in Europe.

It’s a dream to play in Europe — Relebohile Mofokeng

What excited Mofokeng more is that he has an opportunity to play in the Uefa Champions League.

After finishing as runners-up to Club Brugge last season in the Belgian Pro League, the club secured a spot in the Champions League third qualifying round. They must successfully navigate the qualification phase this July and August to reach the tournament’s official league stage.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Mofokeng told the club media department.

“It’s a dream to play in Europe and to begin our Champions League qualifying campaign soon. The past year has been very special, with the league title [with Pirates], my first Fifa World Cup with South Africa and now this important step in my career.

“I hope to continue developing as a player here. Together with the team, we’ll do everything we can to compete for trophies.”

The 21-year-old will be looking to hit the ground running after signing a four-year deal with an option to renew.

“Relebohile Mofokeng is Union’s latest signing. The South African joins from Orlando Pirates and has signed a contract until mid-2030, with the club holding an option to extend it by a further year,” the club said.

“The 21-year-old talent was in action at the Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico last week with South Africa.

“He started two matches, including the knockout clash against Canada, featuring his future teammate Promise David.

“In addition to his performances for Bafana Bafana, Mofokeng has been a key player for Orlando Pirates for several years. Last season, he helped them win the league title.”

Sowetan