Sport

Sowetan On The Move | Mashile and his coveted Comrades Green Number

Seasoned, successful marathon runner reflects on the joys and sacrifices required to run long distance

Thulani Mbele

Thulani Mbele

Running Matters

In episode two of 'Sowetan On The Move', host Thulani Mbele sits down with Comrades runner Vongani Mashile. (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

Earning a Comrades Marathon Green Number is a milestone few runners achieve. It represents dedication, resilience and completing the ultimate human race 10 times.

In episode two of Sowetan On The Move, host Thulani Mbele sits down with seasoned Comrades runner Vongani Mashile, who reflects on his remarkable journey from completing his first Comrades Marathon in 2014 to earning his coveted Green Number after his 10th finish.

Mashile shares the highs and lows of his Comrades journey, including the moment he lost his Green Number after crossing the finish line, the sacrifices required to keep returning to the race, and what it took to earn multiple silver medals along the way.

Now an experienced coach, Mashile also discusses helping other runners achieve their own Comrades dreams and why giving back to the running community has become an important part of his journey.

Watch the full episode of Sowetan On The Move on Sowetan’s YouTube channel and join the conversation as we continue sharing stories from the road.

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