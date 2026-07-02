Sports minister McKenzie wants Mosimane to replace Broos

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While Safa president Danny Jordaan is planning to meet with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to discuss his future, minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has urged the association to hire Pitso Mosimane instead.

Broos’s future with the team is not clear despite him revealing before the World Cup that he would retire to spend time with his grandchildren.

Speaking to SABC Sport during Bafana’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, McKenzie said there was only one coach who should lead Bafana, and that was Mosimane.

“The next coach should be Mosimane. We need a person who understands our voice.

“I’ve put my weight, as the minister of sport, behind Mosimane.”

Mosimane has already submitted his CV for the head coach position and McKenzie said he had already held discussions with Safa about Mosimane’s appointment.

“I’ve had a conversation with Danny Jordaan, and I have had a conversation with Pitso. He has received many offers. I’m the one who said to Pitso, don’t take them.

“We need Pitso now in our football. You want to bring somebody here that speaks French, the players don’t know English, they don’t know French, he doesn’t know English, no we can’t have that.”

McKenzie did not attend the press conference at the airport to elaborate on his opinion.

Sowetan