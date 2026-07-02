WATCH | Jordaan to meet Broos to discuss his future with Bafana

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Safa president Danny Jordaan says he will have a confidential meeting with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos regarding his future.

Broos’s contract with Safa has ended, and he has said that he would retire after the current World Cup.

But after Bafana’s historic World Cup run until they were eliminated from the last 32 by Canada last Sunday, the Belgian hinted he could extend his stay, depending on discussions with Safa.

⚽🏆 Safa president Danny Jordaan says they will meet with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos regarding his future. Broos' contract has ended and he previously said he would retire after the World Cup. Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/5TQDwKP5zM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 2, 2026

“We are going to evaluate our performance in the tournament; we will talk about it, and we will talk about the next phase of South African football,” Jordaan told journalists after Bafana arrived home on Thursday.

“We are hopeful that we will continue with this upward trend. We need to talk to Hugo Broos, and we will let you know after that conversation.

“The conversation is a confidential one; the media will be invited after we have spoken. We cannot invite you before we start speaking.”

⚽🏆 Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi greeting supporters shortly after the team landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/phHCjaVfqZ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 2, 2026

Jordaan praised Broos and his technical team for reaching the knockouts of the global competition for the first time in Bafana’s history.

“It has been a long journey of five years. We started at number 85 [world rankings], and we ended up now in 54th. It is a wonderful celebration of South African football, a huge contribution that was made, and I would like to personally thank Broos and the technical staff for working day and night,” he said.

“I have been there to watch and see how hard they work to get this team to the level where we made it to the last 32 and in all the other games; unlucky not to be there in the end.”

Meanwhile, Jordaan continued to defend controversial team manager Vincent Tseka after a visa bungle that delayed the team’s departure to Mexico.

⚽🏆 Hundreds of supporters braved the chilly weather to welcome Bafana Bafana at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning. Bafana crashed out of the World Cup on Sunday.

Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/xb3Rdi5dh6 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 2, 2026

Jordaan said the visa problems did not affect only Bafana but a number of nations before the tournament.

“The issues related to visas as the team departed were not only for South Africa. Many countries had problems with visas, so there was no problem because before the team started training in Mexico all the members were there.

“The team prepared well and performed well, and we are very happy.”

Sowetan