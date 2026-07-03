Crucial that Bafana competes in Afcon and next World Cup, says Broos

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, coach Hugo Broos and SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan address a press conference at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday to mark the team's return from the World Cup.

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Having achieved their objective of reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the foundation has been laid and the team should prioritise on winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), while also qualifying for the next global showpiece.

Bafana had a remarkable run in the tournament held in the US, Mexico and Canada, reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

While Broos’s future has yet to be decided, Safa president Danny Jordaan said on Thursday that they would hold a confidential meeting soon. Broos wants the national team to aim higher, by winning Afcon and qualifying for the 2030 World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

Bafana will start playing their Afcon qualifiers against Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda in September.

“It is very important for a country like South Africa to be in all the important tournaments,” said Broos while addressing the media upon the team’s arrival at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“When you play those tournaments you have to be on a higher level. Even when you are not ready to achieve that level, you can learn a lot.”

The 74-year-old said Bafana would have to continue to grow as a team with or without him. “You saw in the past five years how this team grew. Every time you are at these events, you face teams on a higher level and you must adapt.

“This is something that has to go on. If you miss the next Afcon and World Cup, you are back to where you were five years ago.

“Therefore, it is important that we qualify and that we even become better. With the experience we have from the World Cup, I think we can certainly become better and perhaps win Afcon. That has to be the next goal.

“And in 2030 to be at the World Cup. I think if SA can achieve that in the next four years, you will see where the country will be.”

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