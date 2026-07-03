Sport

Fernando Da Cruz plans to return Chiefs to glory days

Da Cruz brings experience from Moroccan football to lead Chiefs’ revival

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz has left Kaizer Chiefs.
Fernando Da Cruz arrived at Kaizer Chiefs this week as head coach. File picture: (Kaizer Chiefs)

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz said his focus first at the club is to build a strong connection with the players and instil a winning mentality as he looks to take the Glamour Boys back to glory days.

Da Cruz arrived at the club this week and has already highlighted where he wants to work to improve the Soweto Giants ahead of the Betway Premiership season next month.

Da Cruz was announced as head coach in June but had to first finish up his role as technical director of the Moroccan Football Federation before joining the club. He arrives a couple of weeks into Chiefs’ pre-season.

“My focus now is on building a strong connection with the players, instilling a winning mentality and working together to achieve the success our fans deserve. The journey ahead will demand hard work and unity, but I’m confident we will rise to the challenge,” Da Cruz told the club media department.

“I’m very happy to be here. The club has always held a special place in my heart and I’ve kept a close eye on its journey over the past two years. Kaizer Chiefs is a massive institution with passionate supporters and a proud history.”

Chiefs are scheduled to depart for Germany for their pre-season in the next few days, where they will prepare for the new campaign.

The Frenchman brings a wealth of experience, having served as technical director for the Royal Moroccan Football Federation over the past two seasons.

Chiefs’ sporting director, Kaizer Motaung junior, explained why they brought Da Cruz to the club after he was part of Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team in the past.

“His arrival marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the club, and we look forward to seeing his vision take shape with the team. With the passion of our loyal supporters and the commitment of our players, we believe this partnership will bring renewed energy and success as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

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