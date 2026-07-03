WBO champ Abdullah Mason puts his belt on the line

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Promoter Eddie Hearn, left, is keen to match Sivenathi Nontshinga against Sunny Edwards with the approval of manager Colin Nathan, right.

Story audio is generated using AI

WBO lightweight world boxing champ Abdullah “Sugar” Mason, 22, who remains undefeated after 20 fights, will put his belt on the line against Albert “Prince” Bell on Saturday night (Sunday morning in SA) in Cleveland, Ohio, US.

Local boxing manager and trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan says Mason has good prospects but may be “slightly overrated”, especially after being considered one of the world’s top “Prospects of the Year” in 2025.

Nathan, who has guided multiple fighters to world titles, agrees with Andile Sdinile, a former boxing promoter and board member of Boxing SA and the IBO, that Mason has a bright future.

“He is a good prospect and destined to be a champ... but he may be slightly overrated,” Nathan said.

Said Sdinile: “I can’t say [Mason’s] overrated, but I am just hoping he has worked on his defence, which is as open as a swinging gate.”

“He is a good prospect and destined to be a champ... but he may be slightly overrated.” — Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan

Mason’s win for the vacant WBO belt against Sam “Midge” Noakes in Saudi Arabia in November made him, then aged 21, the youngest male world champion.

Before going 12 rounds with Noakes, Mason, who is known for his speed, power, athleticism, and composure in the ring, stopped Namibian Jeremia “Low Key” Nakathila, a formidable former WBO Africa and world champion, in the fifth round.

Bell, highly skilled and undefeated in 28 bouts, is ranked third by the IBF and sixth by the WBO.

The fight will be streamed live by DAZN on Sunday morning at 2am.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan