Morena hopes to stay injury-free and reach more milestones with Downs

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Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ayoub Abdellaoui of MC Alger during the CAF Champions League 2025/26 match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on February 14 2026. Picture:

With Thapelo Morena having reached the 300 appearances milestone at Mamelodi Sundowns, he says he hopes he stays injury-free to help the club win more trophies.

One of those injuries saw Morena miss out on the Bafana Bafana squad for the Fifa World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, where the national team was knocked out from the last-32 after losing 1-0 to Canada.

As he continues to recover from that injury, Morena said he is looking forward to reaching new milestones and also helping Masandawana win more trophies.

“To be honest, I am really blessed to be part of Mamelodi Sundowns and for them what they gave me throughout all the seasons,” Morena explained.

“For this season, I always pray to remain injury-free. I want to try and deliver more for the team than the previous campaigns. Create more opportunities and help the team to get more trophies than we had.

“Hopefully, things will go accordingly. I’m confident things will go accordingly.”

Morena added that he is recovering well and could be ready when the new season starts in August.

This will be his 11th season with Sundowns after the club exercised the option in his contract. He joined the Brazilians from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2016, and since then, the versatile player has become one of the club’s most dependable players, making 300 appearances across all competitions.

He is capable of playing in defence, midfield and attack, and with eight league titles, he wants to add more next season.

“Unfortunately, I could not go to the World Cup because of the injury, but I’m doing well. I’m getting there and things are getting there,” he said.

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