Faizel Malinga continues family’s proud boxing legacy as a referee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Faizel Malinga makes seamless transition from being a boxer to ring officiating while carrying forward the Malinga legacy. Photo Supplied

The Malinga boxing family’s proud legacy, spearheaded by the late former two-weight SA champion, Maxwell “Shaluza Max” Malinga, is being carried on by his son, Faizel Malinga.

A former professional fighter, 47-year-old Malinga has made a seamless transition and is now a Boxing SA ring official in Durban.

Boxing is probably in our [family’s] DNA. — Faizel Malinga

Malinga, who boxed as a top amateur for 10 years, transitioned to the professional ranks in 2006 and retired in 2015.

The youngest of Maxwell’s three sons, Malinga has been officiating in boxing matches for four years.

“I really enjoy what I am doing; it is growth on my path to ensuring that the family legacy continues,” he said. “Boxing is probably in our [family’s] DNA.

“I am used to exchanging blows and getting warned by referees for whatever foul I would have committed.

“But things have changed now; I am the third man inside the ring, making sure that the safety of the fighters is guaranteed.”

Ring officials receive a mix of high praise for their vital safety interventions and intense scrutiny for controversial decisions.

While there is no universally agreed-upon “best” boxing referee due to the subjective nature of the sport, Stanley Christodoulou is widely considered the greatest boxing referee ever to come out of SA.

Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004, he was the first man to referee world title fights in all 17 weight divisions and the third man globally to oversee over 100 world championship bouts.

Faizel and his older brother, Mthokozisi, were trained in Steadville, Ladysmith, by their father, who introduced their cousin, Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga, to boxing.

Maxwell Malinga will be remembered for making headlines on June 27, 1970, when he won a tournament which featured eight of the country’s best prospects at the time.

He retired in 1981 and passed away in 2006.

Faizel Malinga fought twice as a professional boxer and won both fights.