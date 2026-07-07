Balogun controversy had little affect on Belgium, says coach after thrashing US

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Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring for Belgium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 win against the US Seattle Stadium on Monday.

By Mark Gleeson

Belgium’s commanding 4-1 victory over the US in Monday’s World Cup last-16 clash was barely affected by the swirling controversy around FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension, according to coach Rudi Garcia.

The US attacker’s inclusion in the lineup had cast a shadow over the match after FIFA suspended his automatic one-match ban for a one-year probationary period, reportedly after the intervention of US president Donald Trump, despite his red card against Bosnia in the round of 32.

Yet Garcia said the players were neither motivated nor distracted by the affair.

“No, it wasn’t at all necessary,” the coach said when asked at the post-match press conference whether he had used the controversy to motivate his players against the co-hosts.

“What really mattered to us was our game plan. We wanted to dominate the game, avoid their pressing and play higher up. We played with mastery, with willingness and dedication. It was a great night for us and a great qualification for the quarterfinals.”

Balogun’s red card carried an automatic one-match ban, initially ruling him out of Monday’s tie with Belgium.

FIFA, however, suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself. Trump said he had asked for the decision to be reviewed.

Garcia said Belgium’s squad had been kept informed of the Balogun affair, which prompted a furious reaction from the Belgian federation and created a wider international controversy.

“We told them about what was happening. The group is very mature. We have leaders to help us go through that.

“I told them what mattered the most was us. Our team trying to set the game principles, whether it’s attack or defence. We were also underlining the strength and weaknesses of the opponent, but we’re not analysing anything more.

“We’re not adapting to the opponent. That’s not my style as a coach.”

Matt Freese makes a complete mess of it and gives Belgium another gift 🎁🇧🇪



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup2026 on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/rWRWBqdy7G — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) July 7, 2026

Garcia, who had previously criticised FIFA’s decision, comparing it to April Fool’s Day, said Balogun had spoken to him after the game.

“He came to talk to me. I really liked that. It’s not his fault.

“He’s not the one to blame. And that’s what I told him. I really appreciate that he came to see me.”

The US struggled in the match and Garcia suggested some of this had to do with scars Belgium inflicted on them when they beat the Americans 5-2 in Atlanta in a March friendly.

“At some points of the game you got the feeling that was in their heads.”

Belgium face Spain in their quarterfinal in Los Angeles on Friday but without midfielder Amadou Onana, who left the pitch in the first half with a knee injury.

He later re-emerged on crutches and Garcia said it looked a serious setback that might end his participation in the tournament.

He’s not the one to blame. And that’s what I told him. I really appreciate that he came to see me. — Belgium coach Rudi Garcia on Folarin Balogun

“We feel bad for him, but now that we are in the quarterfinals, we want to go to the semis.”

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice to Belgium into the quarters.

De Ketelaere poached two first-half goals, in the ninth and 33rd minutes, the second coming 61 seconds after the US equalised.

Malik Tillman’s deflected free kick brought the home side level in the 31st.

A horror error from goalkeeper Matt Freese handed Belgium their third goal, scored by substitute Hans Vanaken in the 57th. Romelu Lukaku added the fourth in stoppage time to complete an emphatic victory.

Striker Balogun played almost the entire match but only had one threatening effort on goal.

The US’s elimination means all three co-hosts are out of the tournament, after Canada and Mexico also lost in the last-16.