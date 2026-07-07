Siwelele release 12 players

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Lehlohonolo Seema, coach of Siwelele. The club has released 12 players as part of their preparations for the new Betway Premiership season. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images

Siwelele have confirmed the departure of 12 players as they rebuild the team ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.

The mass exodus includes Happy Mashiane, Ghampani Lungu (to Orlando Pirates), Bohlale Ngwato, Neo Rapoo (also to Pirates), Thabang Mahlangu, Lazola Maku, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Pogiso Sanoka, Enoch Quaicoe, Gape Moralo, Keanin Ayer and Lyle Lakay.

The club has already signed Thabiso Sesane and Selaelo Rasebotja, both from Pirates, as some of the replacements for the departing players.

The move came after the Buccaneers announced a mass squad overhaul on Monday as they parted ways with seven players.

The Buccaneers released Sesane, Rasebotja, Siyabonga Ndlozi, Gomolemo Khoto, Sonwabo Khumalo, Blessing Ngiba, and Seth Green.

Khoto and Ndlozi are heading to Sekhukhune United, while Khumalo and Ngiba have joined Motsepe Foundation Championship side Midlands Wanderers, with Green moving to Durban.

Additionally, five key players previously exited upon the conclusion of their contracts with Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi, and Gilberto having left the club.

Shandu has already joined Durban City, while Mbule has signed with the Iraqi top-flight club Zakho SC.

The Buccaneers have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market, bringing in new players while also releasing a handful of stars from their squad.

So far, the Soweto giants have signed Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, Rapoo, Matome Mmolai, and Aphiwe Baliti. But the latter will remain at Siwelele on a season-long loan.

Siwelele finished last season in 10th position on the log table after they accumulated 37 points from 30 matches.

They are taking a different direction next season as they look to do better than the previous campaign.

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