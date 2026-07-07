South Africa has been measuring soccer success all wrong

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soccer’s biggest occasions create lasting value beyond the final whistle. South African Breweries supports local businesses in seizing the economic opportunities major tournaments create.

For years, South Africans have judged soccer success through a remarkably narrow lens.

“Did Bafana Bafana qualify or not?”

Every qualifying campaign ultimately boils down to that one question. We celebrate when the answer is yes. We despair when it is no. Entire eras of South African soccer are often remembered simply by tournament appearances or the absence thereof.

But perhaps we have been measuring success incorrectly. Because the true value of soccer does not begin when a team steps onto the pitch. Nor does it end when the final whistle blows.

The real value lies in what happens when a nation qualifies.

When Bafana Bafana qualified for the Fifa World Cup 2026, South Africans did not simply earn a place among the world’s best. The country unlocked something far more significant: a shared national experience.

Almost instantly, conversations shifted. Predictions, debates and friendly rivalries resurfaced in homes, workplaces and local retailers. Flags appeared on car windows. Jerseys came out of cupboards. Strangers found common ground.

The same thing happened when Bafana Bafana made history by reaching the knockout rounds of the Fifa World Cup for the first time ever.

Few institutions in South Africa possess soccer’s ability to create social cohesion at scale.

In a society often divided by geography, economics and circumstance, soccer remains one of the rare spaces where millions of people experience the same emotions at the same time. It creates moments of shared identity and national pride that extend far beyond the game itself.

And importantly, those moments generate tangible economic opportunity.

When soccer thrives, entire value chains benefit — South African Breweries

Every major soccer tournament activates an ecosystem far larger than the players on the field. Retailers prepare for increased foot traffic. Local retailers and restaurants become gathering places.

Hospitality venues and neighbourhood businesses experience heightened demand as supporters come together to watch and celebrate.

Soccer’s biggest moments therefore become economic moments too.

This is particularly significant in South Africa, where small businesses and retailers form a vital part of local communities and economic participation. When soccer thrives, entire value chains benefit.

For South African Breweries (SAB), this broader impact has shaped its longstanding investment in soccer for more than three decades.

Through partnerships with Bafana Bafana, the Premier Soccer League and sports platforms across the country, SAB’s role has always extended beyond sponsorship rights or branding visibility.

The focus has been on enabling the experiences that surround the game: creating spaces for supporters to connect, investing in retailers that serve communities, and helping ensure that soccer’s biggest occasions create lasting value long after the final whistle.

SAB has supported more than 20,000 retailers during this year’s Fifa World Cup, building on investments of over R544m in retailer development since 2021. These investments have help local businesses prepare for increased demand and deliver memorable experiences for consumers during the tournament.

Yet creating unforgettable experiences also carries responsibility.

Major sporting occasions should bring people together safely and responsibly. As fans gather across multiple venues and time zones during the tournament, responsible alcohol consumption becomes essential to preserving the positive social impact soccer can create.

Ultimately, perhaps soccer success should no longer be measured solely by qualification tables, tournament progression or trophies.

Perhaps the more important question is: “What happens when soccer brings a nation together?”

If qualification creates connection, stimulates local economies, supports businesses and inspires responsible celebration, then the true legacy of soccer extends far beyond the scoreboard.

And that may be the most meaningful victory of all.

This article was sponsored by SAB.

Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.