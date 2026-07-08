Part of my heart will always belong to Pirates, says Sesane as he bids Bucs farewell

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Former Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane has shared a heartfelt farewell message to his beloved Buccaneers family, saying part of his heart will always belong to them.

Sesane will start a new chapter at Siwelele after he was released by the Buccaneers recently. The 25-year-old endured a difficult 2025/26 campaign with the Soweto giants following a long-term injury. He only made one appearance last season.

After nine years with the team, it’s now time to close this chapter of my career and I do so with nothing but gratitude in my heart — Former Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Sesane

The centre-back took to Instagram to thank everyone at the club as he prepares for a new start at Siwelele.

“After nine years with the team, it’s now time to close this chapter of my career and I do so with nothing but gratitude in my heart,” Sesane said.

“Wearing the Orlando Pirates badge was more than just representing a football club. It was living a dream that so many of us grew up chasing.

“Every time I stepped on to the pitch wearing these colours, I understood the responsibility that came with it and made sure I gave everything I had for the badge, my teammates and my incredible supporters who stood by me through every high and every low.

“To the management, coaches, technical team, medical staff and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow both as a footballer and as a person.

“Your guidance, patience and support have shaped me in ways that will stay with me for the rest of my career. To my teammates, thank you for becoming brothers.

“We celebrated victories together, learned from defeats together and created memories that I will carry with me forever.

“The changing room laughs, the hard training sessions, the sacrifices and the unforgettable moments on match days will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Having joined Siwelele, Sesane said he will always cherish his time with the Buccaneers after coming through their development ranks.

“It’s never easy saying goodbye to a place that has meant so much to me. Football is a game of new opportunities and new challenges. I’m excited for what’s ahead, but a part of my heart will always belong to Orlando Pirates,” he said.

“This is not goodbye forever. It’s simply farewell for now. Once a Buccaneer always a Buccaneer.”

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