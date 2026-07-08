Usuthu sign seven players, release six in squad revamp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu says the seven new signings ahead of the 2026/27 Premiership season bring quality and ambition to the club. Picture:

AmaZulu have beefed up their squad with seven new signings while also confirming that six players have been released ahead of the new Betway Premiership season.

As part of their squad revamp, they announced Omega Mdaka, who joined the club from Stellenbosch, Khomotjo Lekoloane, Mncendi Vandala, Keenan Phillips, Gape Moralo, Faveur Kouassi and Moses Shumah.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu is optimistic they are bringing quality players as they look to improve on the fourth-place finish they achieved last season.

“All seven signings form part of a carefully considered recruitment drive as we prepare for the 2026/27 season,” Zungu said in a club statement.

“We are confident they possess the quality, character and ambition to contribute positively to our objectives both on and off the field.

“On behalf of the club, I warmly welcome each of them and wish them every success in the green and white. We trust they will enjoy a rewarding journey with Usuthu and forge lasting relationships with their teammates, our supporters and everyone associated with this club.”

The club also released several players, including Bongani Zungu, Richard Ofori, Sphephelo Majola, Mason Mushore, Thabiso Kutumela and Elmo Kambindu.

“The club also bids farewell to several players whose contracts have come to an end,” the statement continued.

“AmaZulu also confirmed the club will soon host a media briefing to unveil several strategic and structural developments.

“The briefing will provide further insight into AmaZulu’s long-term vision, organisational growth and plans as the club continues to build on the momentum of an encouraging 2025/26 campaign.”

Meanwhile, Premiership newcomers Kruger United have signed Thendo Mukumela and Thabang Sibanyoni ahead of the season.

The new season will start on August 1, with the MTN8 competition set for the second week of August.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan