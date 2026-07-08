What Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns face on their pre-season European tours

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Kaizer Chiefs attacker Wandile Duba celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

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As Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns gear up for the new Betway Premiership season, they are embarking on European tours to sharpen their squads and integrate new signings.

Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates will be in Spain, while Masandawana will travel to Austria.

Here’s what to expect:

Chiefs will have their training camp in Murcia, Spain, from July 10 to 19 under the guidance of new coach Fernando Da Cruz.

They will travel on Thursday and play two friendlies against Saudi Arabian outfit Al Kholood on July 15 and Spanish side Elche on July 18. The team will be based at the renowned Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Murcia.

Pirates head back to Spain on Thursday, where they have spent the last few pre-seasons. They will be based at the Marbella Football Centre for the fifth year in a row.

Bucs will face La Liga side Sevilla on July 15, Real Sociedad on July 17, Al Sadd SC from Qatar on July 19 and Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad on July 21.

Sundowns have lined up a series of high-profile pre-season friendly matches during their training camp in Austria, with confirmed fixtures including Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg on July 18 and Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al Hilal on July 24.

Masandawana will also face Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kiev and English Championship side Cardiff City on July 23 and Al Hilal on July 26.

Sowetan