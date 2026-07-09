Chiefs, Bucs have easy start against newcomers

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NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 23: General Views during the Betway Premiership match between Orbit College FC and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on May 23, 2026 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

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Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will have an easy start in their Betway Premiership opening round of matches on August 11 after the PSL released the fixtures on Thursday.

The Buccaneers will start the defence for their league title against newbies Milford at Orlando Amstel Arena on August 1 at 3.30pm, while Chiefs will also face newcomers Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on the same day at 8.15pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be looking to reclaim their league title from Pirates, will start against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, also on Saturday at 6pm.

The second week of August will see the start of the MTN8. After that, Amakhosi will have two tough matches against Sekhukhune United at home before hosting Sundowns on August 15.

The MTN8 final will take place on October 10, while the Carling Knockout final will be staged on December 12, and the Nedbank Cup decider will be held on May 1.

Pirates will host Chiefs in the first Soweto derby on October 31 at FNB Stadium, while the return leg will take place on March 13 at the same venue.

Sundowns are set to host Pirates first at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 9.

Opening round fixtures

August 1: Pirates v Milford, Orlando; Arrows v Chippa, King Zwelithini; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven; Sundowns v Gallants, Loftus Versfeld; Sekhukhune v Durban, New Peter Mokaba; Kruger v Chiefs, Mbombela.

August 2: Bay v Polokwane, Richards Bay; Siwelele v Galaxy, Dr Molemela.

Sowetan