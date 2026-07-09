Kekana praises Okon and Mbokazi partnership at Bafana

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Khulumani Ndamane and Grant Kekana train with Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the CAF Champions League 1st leg final in May. Kekana has commended Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi's defensive skills showcased at the World Cup. Picture:

As Bafana Bafana defenders Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi were listed among the top-performing young defenders at the ongoing Fifa World Cup, centre back Grant Kekana feels they have set the bar high and was pleased with how they performed.

The duo formed a great partnership for Bafana during the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, playing a key role in Hugo Broos’ charges reaching the knockout stage for the first time after featuring in all four matches.

Kekana says the future is bright for Bafana with these two playing well.

“I love it, shout out to Ime, TLB [Mbokazi] knows, and you can see where our future is going. This is what we love to see. It might have been us before or whatever, but we want the second or third generation to do even better and set the bar,” Kekana said.

“That was the world stage; those are two young boys with massive futures. One can only wish them the best, and we say keep it up, keep it going.”

Bafana only conceded four goals in four matches at the World Cup, with the duo bringing stability at the heart of defence.

Kekana, who missed out on the squad for the World Cup, said he will have to do even better at club level despite having a solid season with Sundowns.

He played a crucial role in Masandawana’s defence, to help them secure their second CAF Champions League title.

“It’s all in God’s hands, mine is to do my job, my work diligently, professionally, with all the sacrifices. The routine won’t change, maybe the effort might be 10 or 20% better. Right now it is not my moment, but [I will] give the boys all the support they need.”

Sowetan