Moloisane a perfect replacement for McCarthy - Mashamaite

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Kaizer Chiefs’ new defender Thabo Moloisane has received massive backing from former Amakhosi player Tefu Mashamaite, who says the Bafana Bafana recruit will be key for Amakhosi as he brings much-needed experience.

Mashamaite feels Moloisane, who joined the club as a free agent after his contract with Stellenbosch was not renewed, is a perfect replacement for Aden McCarthy.

McCarthy joined Sabah FK in Azerbaijan last month.

“He is a Bafana Bafana prospect obviously, not lucky enough to go to the World Cup, but he’s been featuring in Hugo Broos’ squad, getting regular call-ups and just being consistent playing for Stellenbosch,” Mashamaite told Sowetan.

“He’s got African competition experience with Stellenbosch, [and] I think he will add much-needed stability in the defence. [And] with the departure of Aden McCarthy, I feel like he was growing into a left-footed centre-back role at Chiefs.

“But now Moloisane brings a lot of experience, and it will be interesting to see the combinations because centre-back positions are about the understanding you have with your partner and also with the full-backs, plus the goalkeeper.

“So, it is that collective understanding that they need to work on if they’re going to be individually assessed as a good defender.”

Mashamaite also hopes Moloisane will hit the ground running at the Glamour Boys when the season gets underway on August 1.

“I think he is a perfect replacement but, as you know, the proof is in the pudding.

“Chiefs is different; if he comes in there and things don’t go well, it becomes evident that he’s not a good replacement. But if he can hit the ground running, he’s a perfect replacement.”

With new coach Fernando Da Cruz gearing up for the preseason tour in Spain, where they will play friendly matches against Saudi Arabian outfit Al Kholood on July 15 and Spanish side Elche on July 18 before the Toyota Cup fixture against Zimbabwe Premier League side Scottland on July 26, Mashamaite said this will be a perfect time for the coach to find his combinations before the new season starts.

Chiefs will depart for Spain on Thursday and will have their training camp at Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Murcia.

“I think it will be a good test to see how the pre-season is going; the preparations for next season are shaping up. Toyota and Chiefs are a good initiative, now in the third edition, going into different cities.”

Sowetan