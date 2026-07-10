Cheptegei eyes history in the Absa Run Your City in Durban on Sunday

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As runners attempt to break sub-27 minutes on African soil in the Absa Run Your City series in Durban on Sunday, two-time Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei says he would be grateful to be part of history, whether he or someone else achieves it.

The Ugandan international will line up against South African veteran Stephen Mokoka, Kabelo Mulaudzi and the Kenyan duo of Gilbert Kiprotich and Felix Masai in what promises to be an interesting battle.

Cheptegei, the world record holder in both the 5,000m (12:35.36) and 10,000m (26:11.00) track events, said they will need to work together on Sunday to break the 27-minute mark.

“Well, I think we should try to see if we can do that and help each other achieve the goal. If we can work together towards the goal [we can achieve it],” Cheptegei told the media during a press conference in Durban on Friday.

“It is like football, it is a team sport. Even athletics now is a team sport. If we push for sub 27 and if all of us can come together and work for it, I think that would be really something good, and I would be happy to be part of it.”

It will be the second time Cheptegei will be lining up in this race after competing in Durban in 2018, winning in 27:15.

“I’m happy to come back and run in SA, the race that really holds a special space in my heart, especially since I came here as an athlete and went on to become one of the greatest in the world,” he said.

“I will be very grateful to be part of history, whether it is someone who is picking it or me. It will be good to have the fastest time in Africa, it will be really something good for the sport.”

The series’ defending champion Kabelo Mulaudzi is looking forward to racing against Cheptegei on Sunday, saying this will push them to the limit.

“I think it is a good opportunity for myself to race against the world’s best athlete; I think he is going to push us to run our personal bests on Sunday,” Mulaudzi said.

“It is not going to be an easy one but I will try to push myself and see where I can go.

“Honestly, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, I will try to see how far I can go, but I always want to finish on the podium. The plan doesn’t change.”

The women’s race will see Brenda Jepchirchir, who won the race in Gqeberha in March, face stiff competition from SA’s Tayla Kavanagh, Neheng Khatala and fellow countrywoman Beatrice Chepkoech.

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