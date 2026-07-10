SESEKI ITSWENG: World Cup helped rebrand Africa as a goldmine for marketers

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Achraf Hakimi of Morocco leads celebrations for Morocco victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32 match between Canada and Morocco at the Houston Stadium, Houston, America on 04 July 2026.

Some World Cups change football. Others change how we see ourselves. I believe 2026 can be both.

For the first time in history, Africa arrived at the Fifa World Cup with 10 nations. But what followed was even more significant. One by one, African teams refused to simply make up the numbers. They competed. They inspired. They believed.

Nine of the 10 made the first knockout phase. This has become Africa’s biggest World Cup. Not just because of the number of teams on the field, but because of what has happened off it.

South Africans have celebrated Moroccan goals as though they were their own. Ghanaians have found themselves cheering for Senegal. Egyptians have backed DR Congo. Across social media, in fan parks, in living rooms and offices, millions of Africans have quietly crossed borders without leaving their seats.

That shift should matter to all of us. It should matter especially to brands, because it reveals something marketers across Africa often underestimate: shared emotion can travel faster than any media plan.

For decades, marketers have approached Africa as a collection of markets. Fifty-four countries. Different languages. Different cultures. Different consumer segments. Different strategies.

Yet this World Cup has exposed a fascinating contradiction. African consumers may not be as fragmented as we have convinced ourselves they are.

The emotion around this kind of tournament can ignore borders in a way few marketing campaigns ever have. In those moments, fans do not only ask where a team comes from. They ask whether it is African. That shift is commercially profound, and it challenges one of marketing’s most established habits: segmentation.

For perhaps the first time since 2010, an African football audience has emerged that transcends nationality. Not 10 separate fan bases, but one continental movement, and for brands, rights holders and broadcasters, that creates an opportunity unlike anything we have seen before.

Imagine a digital African Fan Passport that rewards supporters for following every African nation throughout the tournament, collecting stamps as each team wins or progresses, regardless of whether it is their own country.

Imagine one live map tracking celebrations from Cape Town to Casablanca, Accra to Algiers, and Dakar to Kinshasa, proving in real time that every African victory belongs to millions more than the players wearing the shirt. When Africa wins, we all win.

The commercial possibilities stretch far beyond football. Companies like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Orange, MTN, Standard Bank, AB InBev and Ecobank already operate across many of these markets. For years they have activated country by country, often creating separate campaigns for separate audiences.

The World Cup suggests there is another way, a pan-African campaign built around one emotional truth not because Africa is one market but because, at moments like this, it becomes one audience. That distinction matters.

Brands often ask how they can create purpose-led campaigns that genuinely resonate across the continent. Perhaps the answer has been sitting in front of us all along. Shared passion.

At a time when so many conversations across our continent seem determined to remind us of the lines that separate us, football has quietly reminded us of something far more powerful. That identity doesn’t have to be exclusive; you can be proudly South African while celebrating Senegal. You lose nothing by willing Ivory Coast to victory. One does not become less Ghanaian by standing behind Egypt.

Perhaps 2026...will be remembered as the year we finally discovered that our greatest competitive advantage wasn’t our diversity alone. — Seseki Itsweng

Africa did not arrive at this World Cup as 10 separate delegations. It arrived as one football continent. And if we are bold enough to embrace that idea, perhaps 2026 won’t simply be remembered as the year Africa had its biggest contingent at a World Cup. Rather, it will be remembered as the year we finally discovered that our greatest competitive advantage wasn’t our diversity alone.