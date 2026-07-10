Sport

Sowetan On The Move | From a DNF to the finish line with runner Kgabile Ledwaba

Host Thulani Mbele sits down with runner Kgabile Ledwaba

Thulani Mbele

Thulani Mbele

Running Matters

Sowetan On The Move host sits down with Kgabile Ledwaba, who celebrates finishing the Comrades Marathon after last year’s setback. Picture: (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

Overcoming a DNF (Did Not Finish) at the Comrades Marathon is one of the toughest mental and physical hurdles a runner can face. It takes an immense amount of resilience to dust oneself off, refocus, and return to the start line of the ultimate human race.

In episode three of Sowetan On The Move, host Thulani Mbele sits down with runner Kgabile Ledwaba, who reflects on the profound disappointment of failing to finish the 2025 Comrades Marathon, and the inspiring journey of trying again this year.

Ledwaba takes us through the emotional rollercoaster of navigating that setback, detailing the mental grit and gruelling physical preparation required to transform last year’s heartbreak into a triumphant finish line crossing this year.

Watch the full episode here:

Sowetan

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