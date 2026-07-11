Sports minister McKenzie sends condolences to Jayden Adams’ family

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Jayden Adams of Bafana Bafana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Czechia and South Africa at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, America on 18 June 2026 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Minister of sports, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has sent his condolences to the family of talented Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams who died on Saturday.

The cause of Adams’ death has not yet been confirmed. Just like many South Africans, McKenzie said he was shocked with his passing on Saturday just after returning from the World Cup.

Adams was set to link up with Sundowns in Austria where they will have their preseason camp.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25,” McKenzie said in a statement.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.

“Jayden’s football journey began at Stellenbosch, where he came through the club’s academy to become its first graduate to sign a professional contract, in August 2020.

“He went on to make 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands club, helping them lift the 2023 Carling Knockout trophy, before completing his move to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025. In Pretoria he continued to flourish, adding a Betway Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown to his honours within two years.

“On the international stage, Jayden was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that claimed bronze at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and he earned his place in Hugo Broos’s squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, featuring in all three of South Africa’s group matches as the team made history by reaching the round of 32 for the first time.

“I will always remember watching Bafana’s match against Czechia in Atlanta. I recall noting how unusually quiet Jayden seemed on the bench in the second half, after he had been substituted — it was only afterwards that we learnt he had taken to the field that day carrying the fresh grief of losing his grandmother, Marianna, who had passed away only hours before kick-off."

Adams’ death comes just weeks after representing Bafana at the Fifa World Cup, where they reached the last 32 before losing 1-0 to co-hosts Canada.

The 25-year-old played three matches for Bafana in the group matches at the World Cup and was an unused substitute against Canada.

Adams joined Sundowns in January last year from Stellenbosch where he went on to establish himself as one of the league’s best players.