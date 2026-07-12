Cheptegei confident sub-27 will be possible on African soil

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He may have missed out on running sub-27 minutes in the Absa Run Your City 10,000m race in Durban on Sunday, which was highly anticipated, but Ugandan and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei believes it is possible to do it on African soil.

Cheptegei, the current world record holder for the 5,000m and the 10,000m and a double Olympian, won the race in 27:19 minutes, running a record on a new course.

Kenyan Sam Kibet finished second in 27:29, while Emmanuel Kibet of Uganda rounded off the podium finish in 27:32. Kabelo Mulaudzi was the only South African in the men’s top 10, finishing sixth in 28:06.

Race organisers had assembled an elite field aiming to push the pace on the fast Durban course. Cheptegei previously set the South African all-comers record of 27:16 in Durban in 2018. He holds a formidable personal best of 26:38 [in Europe], and that made a sub-27-minute time highly realistic, but it was not to be, as he missed out on 20 seconds.

“I think it is very possible [to run sub-27 for the first time on African soil], and with the calibre of athletes now it is very possible; it is just that maybe we need more support, especially with pacemaking duties. Then we can see a sub-27 here,” Cheptegei told the media after the race.

“The route was very good, and I think the course is really a good one; we had a good atmosphere. The conditions were perfect.

“The level was really good, especially the internationals and also athletes from South Africa here; very incredible.”

Despite not achieving the target, Cheptegei was pleased with his performance and said he will build on this.

“I’m so happy to be here again running in the streets of Durban, and for me to come here and run with the incredible field is really spectacular,” he said.

“My goal was to run sub-27, but it was impossible today [Sunday]; maybe we needed a pacemaker to take us through up to 5k and then speed up again later.

“But for me to come and win again in a new course record, I’m really happy, and it gives me a lot of motivation moving forward towards my next goal.”

The women’s race saw the Kenyans dominate, with Doreen Cherop winning in 30:42, Brenda Jepchirchir finishing second in 30:52 and Beatrice Chepkoech being third in 31:25.

Sowetan