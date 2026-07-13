New Arrows coach Pitso Dladla eyes strong preseason start

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New Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla is looking to hit the ground running at the club after revealing that it didn’t take much time to settle at Abafana Bes’thende after his switch from Durban City.

Dladla replaced Manqoba Mngqithi at Arrows and said he is excited about the challenges that lie ahead in the new season.

“I’m excited to be here, and it was very easy to adapt. I’m already feeling at home. It was a matter of crossing the road. I’m still in Durban, meaning I’m familiar with a lot of players who are here,” Dladla told the media.

“So, it didn’t take much to settle and feel at home.”

Filling the shoes left by Mngqithi, who guided the club to a sixth-place finish in the Betway Premiership last season, the new coach said the most important thing is to get the best out of the players.

“The most important thing for me is to have a good preseason. I try by all means to focus on the team and the boys, and if we can have a good preseason, that will help us when the league starts,” he said.

“The most important thing is to get the best out of the players and to be united. If we can do that, it will be the first step, and I see that happening now.”

After guiding Durban to the Nedbank Cup title last season, Dladla hopes he can produce some of that magic for Arrows this campaign.

“As a human being, especially if you are involved in a professional setup like this, winning must be something that we all aspire to do.

“It becomes more of a reality or something that you believe is realistic if you’ve tasted it before, but that must not give us unnecessary pressure. We need to prepare for each and every game and prepare for every competition when the league starts.”

Arrows will start the new campaign against Chippa United at King Zwelithini Stadium on August 1.

Sowetan