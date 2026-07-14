Chiefs coach Da Cruz shooting for strong league kickoff

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New Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is preparing his players for a strong start to the season. Picture:

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is aiming to set up a strong campaign by making a good start in the new Betway Premiership season.

I want us to start the season well to give our millions of fans a good feeling, because they deserve it — Fernando Da Cruz, Kaizer Chiefs coach

The French-born tactician, who had a brief stint with Amakhosi in 2024, said his focus is on challenging for silverware in the new campaign.

The Glamour Boys are now in camp in Spain and started their pre-season with a 1-1 draw with Glasgow Rangers on Sunday in a match behind closed doors, and Da Cruz is satisfied with the progress they are making.

“I want us to start the season well to give our millions of fans a good feeling, because they deserve it, and have a good season and challenge for titles,” Da Cruz told the club media department.

“I hope all the fans will be behind the team to help us have a good season. We will try our best to win silverware, and we need our supporters to help us make that happen.”

Chiefs will continue with their preseason camp in Spain when they face Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood on Wednesday at 11am at Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Murcia before finishing their tour against La Liga’s Elche CF on Saturday.

Da Cruz believes those matches will give them good preparations ahead of the new season on August 1, where they will come up against newbies Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium.

“The conditions for the camp in Spain are excellent. The weather is very hot, and we have three challenging friendly games, which I believe are good preparation for us,” he said.

“I am grateful to the chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung, and the sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, for expressing confidence in me, and I will give my best to do a good job. I am totally committed to Kaizer Chiefs.

“I know I am working for the biggest club in the country, one with a lot of fans all over Africa, not just South Africa.”

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