Chippa United settle Luc Eymael debt, transfer ban lifted

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Chippa United has cleared its debt to former coach Luc Eymael, lifting Fifa's transfer ban.

Chippa United have settled the debt with former head coach Luc Eymael which had led to the team being handed a transfer ban by Fifa at the conclusion of last season.

In April, Fifa’s head of discipline, Americo Espallargus, put the mandatory ban on Chippa on registering new players internationally and nationally until Eymael was paid his outstanding amount, which was estimated to be about R200,000.

Espallargus said at the time that “the registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods”.

Belgian Eymael left Chippa in October 2025 after a lacklustre set of results and was replaced by Vusi Vilakazi.

He wrote to Fifa later complaining that the club owed him a settlement.

In December, Fifa acknowledged Eymael’s complaint and told Chippa to pay him within 45 days, which it failed to do.

“It appears that, despite the decision, Chippa United FC [the respondent] has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Luc Nico Eymael,” Fifa said in a letter sent to Chippa at the time.

Eymael’s lawyers confirmed at the weekend that they had received the settlement.

“Our client was paid, meaning the ban is lifted,” they said.

The Premier Soccer League transfer window for the 2026/2027 season officially opened on July 1 and will run until September 22.

Chippa United have hit the ground running and have started shopping for personnel.

On Sunday evening, the club announced that Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had rejoined the club.

Nwabali left Chippa in February 2026 amid speculation of interest from various continental and international clubs.

But none materialised, leaving the 30-year-old without a club.

The inactivity caused Nwabali to fall down the pecking order in the goalkeeping department for the Super Eagles.

“After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club,” the club said in a statement released through their social media platforms.

Nwabali had been with Chippa since 2022 and captained the side before leaving in February.

“His experience, leadership and presence will once again be a valuable addition to the squad as we continue preparations for the season ahead,” the club said.

Chippa will be under the mentorship of Brandon Truter, who was appointed in May to take charge of the team for the conclusion of last season.

He will be looking to better their 13th-place finish from the previous season.