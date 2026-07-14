Rivalry and revenge: the long, bitter relationship between England and Argentina

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Diego Maradona outjumps England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to score his 'Hand of God' handballed goal during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico on June 22 1986.

By Rosalba O’Brien

Antonio Rattin in 1966. Diego Maradona in 1986. David Beckham in 1998.

The matches are the stuff of football legend. And on Wednesday, Argentina and England return to the World Cup stage. But this time — for the first time — it will be a World Cup semifinal, a coveted place in Sunday’s final at stake.

It will be a match resonant with both historical and footballing rivalry, going back decades.

The death this week of former Argentine footballer Antonio Rattin has revived memories of one of the earliest sporting disputes between the countries.

In 1966, the two met in a World Cup quarterfinal match when England were hosting the tournament. Rattin, then the Argentine captain, was expelled from the pitch. He grabbed at a corner flag featuring the British flag as he left, and then sat on a red carpet intended for Queen Elizabeth, refusing to walk away. English fans threw cans of beer at him, he later said.

📺🇦🇷 Before the 2026 World Cup, an Argentine documentary was released entitled 'El Partido'.



You need to see it before Wednesday to know why this is the biggest game of this World Cup. It's bigger than the final.



England vs. Argentina, 40 years on.pic.twitter.com/W6EepCeXFf https://t.co/q1cR5FfR6C — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) July 14, 2026

Tempers on the pitch ran high throughout the game, which ended 1-0 to England, the eventual tournament winners. England manager Alf Ramsey notoriously referred to the Argentina players afterwards as “animals”.

It is an insult that Argentina has never forgotten.

Twenty years later, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the two sides met again in a World Cup quarterfinal. Their two countries had fought a short conflict over the South Atlantic islands known by the British as the Falklands and Argentines as the Malvinas in 1982, in which 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British combatants died. Emotions were still raw.

In the match itself, the late Diego Maradona, one of the most gifted footballers in history, scored two goals against England to knock them out of the tournament.

The second goal was a thing of beauty, scored after a mazy run down the field where he dribbled past half the England team. The first was a handball that became known as the “Hand of God” goal, one that would almost certainly have been disallowed today in the era of VAR.

To Maradona and to many Argentines, it was not cheating. It was a triumph of the underdog over the elite.

The yanks are going to learn about proper football rivalries on Wednesday. It’s been more than 2 decades since we faced Argentina and this was just a friendly. Bring it on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/sif5xBNTKy — The Milton (@saintsfcmemes) July 13, 2026

Maradona wrote in his autobiography, “El Diego”: “More than defeating a football team it was defeating a country. Of course, before the match we said that football had nothing to do with the Malvinas War but we knew a lot of Argentinian kids had died there, shot down like little birds. This was revenge.”

The relationship between Britain and Argentina has long been a tempestuous one of love-hate. It was British migrants, mainly railway workers, who first brought football to Argentina in the 19th century, something that is still reflected today in the names of some teams — River Plate, for instance, or Lionel Messi’s alma mater, Newell’s Old Boys.

But Argentine football developed on the streets or on crowded, dusty “potrero” pitches, not school playing fields overseen by teachers, says Jonathan Wilson, author of “Angels With Dirty Faces: The Footballing History of Argentina.”

“So right from the 1920s there is an origin myth of Argentine football that from that moment is defined by virtuosity and self-reliance and cunning, as opposed to the dull fair play and running of the British,” he said.

The British also brought banking, investment and railways to enable the export of beef and other foods from the pampas — and with it a quasi-colonial relationship. Other sports came, too — polo and rugby, both of which are played at a high level in Argentina today.

But the relationship was in many ways one-sided, and resentments of the Anglophile elite were seeded even as the British gradually withdrew in the mid-20th century.

"We're ready for anything" 💬



Jordan Pickford looks at how England can rewrite history against Argentina and insists that Thomas Tuchel's side are 'fully prepared' for the World Cup semi-final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SZhMp3JM5x — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 13, 2026

After 1986, the next World Cup meeting was in 1998, in the round of 16, chiefly remembered for a red card given to David Beckham; it was won by Argentina after a penalty shootout. Four years later, a Beckham goal helped England to a win against Argentina in the group stage. That was their last World Cup meeting.