Athletics SA sides with KZN Athletics in fight over Comrades Marathon date

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The start of the Comrades Marathon 2026. There is a dispute about the approval of dates for the races in 2027 and 2028. Picture

Athletics South Africa (ASA) is siding with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) in its fight with the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) over the approval of dates.

In a statement on Wednesday, ASA said it met KZNA and CMA officials last week when it was decided the date of the Comrades Marathon must be approved by KZNA.

The CMA is not affiliated to the provincial body after members opted to cut ties following a perceived attempt by KZNA to take control of the association.

According to the ASA statement, the CMA falls under the jurisdiction of KZNA. ASA also said any “purported approval” of the race date attributed to any of its officials was “declared null and void”.

The CMA had said ASA board member and chair of the road running committee Enoch Skosana had already given approval for the 2027 and 2028 races.

“All athletics events must be sanctioned through ASA and its recognised provincial structures in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations,” read the ASA statement.

It is understood the CMA officials at last week’s meeting did not agree to all the points made by ASA in its statement.

A critical legal matter between KZNA and CMA is expected to be heard in the high court next week, and the CMA is holding an SGM early next month to decide on matters including affiliation with KZNA and ASA.

TimesLIVE