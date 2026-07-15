Fifa’s brand value has tripled since SA hosted 2010 World Cup

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France's Kylian Mbappe, one of the players of the tournament, celebrates scoring their first goal with Ousmane Dembele in the World Cup match against Sweden at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Picture:

As the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico draws to a close on Sunday, the tournament’s brand value has more than tripled since South Africa hosted the competition in 2010, according to a Brand Finance Africa analysis.

Brand Finance Africa valued the expanded tournament to be worth $5.2bn (R85.1bn), up 244% from the $1.5bn recorded in SA in 2010.

We pick up a few points from this year’s edition:

It was revealed sponsorship revenue is the largest contributor to the tournament, accounting for $1.9bn (R31bn) of brand value in 2026. Sponsorships include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa and Hyundai-Kia alongside newer commercial agreements, with brands seeking access to the tournament’s massive international audience.

Broadcasting rights are second, contributing $1.8bn (R29.4bn). Together, sponsorship and broadcasting account for more than two thirds of the total brand value.

Ticketing is next as it contributes $809m (R13.2bn) in brand value, with licensing and merchandise contributing $397m (R6.5bn).

Other revenues streams including hospitality, digital products and ancillary commercial activities, contribute about $313m (R5.1bn) in brand value.

Sowetan