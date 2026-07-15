LISTEN | Marumo rally behind star who allegedly faked his ‘kidnapping’

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Marumo Gallants FC chairman Abram Sello says the club is doing their best to support Thapelo Dhludhlu, who is suspended pending a police investigation into an alleged fake kidnapping.

Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello revealed that they are doing their best to help player Thapelo Dhludhlu, who is placed on suspension after an alleged fake kidnapping.

Dhludhlu was reported missing from his home at eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

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According to the South African Police Service, the family claimed the midfielder had been kidnapped, and it was alleged that they later got a phone call from an unknown person using Dhludhlu’s phone, demanding a R50,000 ransom for his safe return.

I believe in him because we’ve been with him for three years. He’s someone that we know very well, and it’s just an error of activity that has happened along the way, but he will be fine — Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello

However, the plot thickened when the player returned back home on the same day and police said the midfielder might have faked his kidnapping with investigations continuing.

Sello said he remains suspended from the club to allow police to complete their investigations. However, they are also keeping an eye on him.

“So far he is coming along very well. I spoke to his mother on Monday. We understand we can’t do it alone. We need the parents, the nation and the law enforcement,” Sello explained to the media after the launch of the Mafori preseason Cup in Polokwane.

“We also have to be careful in terms of how our players live, the type of friends that they choose. That is very important.

“But I think he is aware that we are on it now and we will tell you the results as they come. I can’t say much now, but he is very co-operative as well. I believe in him because we’ve been with him for three years. He’s someone that we know very well, and it’s just an error of activity that has happened along the way, but he will be fine.”

Sello said the plan is to guide him back, saying that if they don’t do that, it might also send the wrong message to other players.

“I even took this as a personal son, because when something happens it also affects us, the nation and the youth. We sat down with him to find out what the problem is. The police were also involved, the family,” he said.

“We have to rebuild him for the benefit of the country. If we don’t do anything about it, others will follow. We are in the internal rehabilitation system now with him.

“Now we have to monitor him day to day, and he is coming along very well.”

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga say the matter is still under investigation, and they are still considering appropriate charges, including defeating the ends of justice.

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