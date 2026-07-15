‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ is always fierce - Am

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Lukhanyo Am has faced New Zealand’s All Blacks nine times already in his 40-odd cap Springbok career, but the much-anticipated four-Test series between the sides still fills him with excitement.

Speaking at the launch of Castle Double Malt as the official backer of the series at FNB Stadium yesterday, where the third Test of “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” will be played, the Japan-based player spoke with the grin of an eager teenager as he reflected on his previous clashes with the All Blacks and looked ahead to next month’s series. “It’s a fierce rivalry that goes back a long way,” he said.

“Facing them over four Tests is an exciting prospect for anyone. As a player, I always cherished the opportunity of facing the haka [New Zealand’s war cry]. The men in black [New Zealand] have always been the greatest international team, and it will be amazing to face them once again.”

The series, which will feature provincial matches, begins on August 7, giving SA’s provincial franchises – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – to also take on New Zealand.

But it’s the four matches between the national sides – starting on August 22 at Ellis Park – which are most anticipated. The teams go into the event tied 5-5 in 12 matches of bilateral dating back to 1921. Two games were drawn.

It’s little wonder, then, that Am, 32, cannot wait to take the field when the All Blacks get here. “They are a quality side — no doubt,” said the man who played a sterling role as the Boks won the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and claimed another winners’ medal in 2023 after being called up as a replacement for Makazole Mapimpi.

“We’ve got a mutual respect. From our side we’ve got to fix our errors. It will always be a game of margins. If you don’t learn fast, they will punish it. Every player is ready for what should be an exciting four-Test series.

“They will have changes, as you’ve seen already, they’ve got new, young players that are being backed, but when it comes to being in between the four lines, we just have to get into each other’s head, and hopefully the better team will win.”

Am highlighted Will Jordan, who scored a hat-trick in the weekend’s thrashing of Italy, as the All Blacks’ dangerman.