Lack of funds forces cancellation of Limpopo boxing event

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The eagerly awaited dual SA championship “Now or Never” boxing tournament scheduled to take place at the Malamulele Boxing Hall in Limpopo on July 24 is off.

Boxing SA cancelled it because promoter Isaac “Angel” Hlatshwayo could not secure funding in time from the provincial government.

BSA has the authority to forbid or stop tournaments under the South African Boxing Act.

Now it must pay Phaphama “Load Shedding” Rhonorhono, Jabulani “Jama” Makhense, Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe and Talent “Boom Boom” Baloyi 10% of their purse monies, which Hlatshwayo deposited with BSA when he applied for the date.

“The whole idea was to produce one or two SA champions for our province.” — Promoter Isaac "Angel" Hlatshwayo

Rhonorhono was to put his SA welterweight belt on the line against Makhense in the main event, while national lightweight champ Busakwe was to defend against Makhense’s stablemate Baloyi in the main supporting bout.

Hlatshwayo, from Shisase Village in Limpopo, said: “This is definitely not what I anticipated. I had planned for a big tournament that would have been the first to feature two SA titles at home.

“The whole idea was to produce one or two SA champions for our province, which does not have even one as we speak.

“That is why I named the tournament Now or Never...also the two titles that are held by Phaphama and Busakwe belong here in Limpopo.”

Joseph Makaringe from Limpopo defended the welterweight belt successfully 11 times before Lucky Lewele, also from Limpopo, won it.

Hlatshwayo was the first boxer from Limpopo to win the lightweight strap before it was later won by Godfrey Nzimande, Amon Baloyi and Tshifhiwa Munyai.

Phaphama’s manager, Andile Sdinile, said: “Obviously we are disappointed by the cancellation, but we understand...these things happen in boxing.”

Makhense said: “I’m sad and disappointed...this was my first moment to fight in front of trainer Erick Baloyi, who taught me boxing from the first day; my teachers; and fans at home.”