Pupuma reveals how players convinced him to stay on as coach

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Xanti Pupuma, head coach of Milford FC reacts during the PSL Promotion Playoff 2025/26 game between Cape Town City and Milford FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 26 May 2026 © Nic Bothma/BackpagePix

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Milford owner Xanti Pupuma says the decision to stay on as coach was influenced by his players, revealing he will however be in charge for this season only.

Pupuma guided the club to the Betway Premiership after winning the PSL promotional playoffs in June.

As a specialist gynaecologist by profession, Pupuma spends most of his time in his practice. But the moment he is out from that, he transitions to the training pitch and masterminded his club to the Premiership.

Pupuma said he wants to help current assistant coaches Michael Gumede and Nkululeko Buthelezi to make sure they are ready to take over when he steps aside at the end of the season.

“It’s actually the players more than management, because I really thought about it,” Pupuma explained to the media during their training camp in Polokwane.

“The aim and the purpose is to try and show the guys that I’m working with them and that they are ready to take over the team.

“I don’t think we will look for anybody else [coach], the feeling was that maybe they need a little bit more time with me just to guide them a little bit longer. It might be six or 12 months. We will see how we play.

“They are also getting their coaching badges sorted, so in a way it makes sense to me because the boys said maybe one season when we are settled. Also get used to the responsibilities that come with making the decisions on the bench there or by the touchline.”

While he will guide the team in the Premiership, Pupuma doesn’t think doubling up as gynaecologist and coach will affect the team, saying even when he steps aside, he will still be involved.

“I’m staying purely for the team and waiting for the right moment to step aside, I really enjoyed sitting on the stands and being a fan,” he said.

“For now, the plan is to be there for the whole season, but it won’t be more than 12 months. I have other things that I need to do and if I continue, I will be blocking a way for Zane and Mike to grow. But I will still be involved in some decisions and try to advise them here and there because even now we discuss a lot of things together.

“It is not like I will disappear into the wind. It means moving out from the technical area and back to stands, otherwise I will be involved in day-to-day running of the team.”

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