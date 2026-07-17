Messi v Yamal: Mentor faces mentee in epic final

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A graffiti mural by Italian urban artist 'TVBoy' Salvatore Benintende in Barcelona titled 'The Future' depicts Lionel Messi holding an FC Barcelona jersey with his former No 10 and the name Lamine Yamal, presenting it to the young star as his successor on the day Yamal became the youngest winner of a European Championship at Euro 2024.

It is more than a little crazy Lionel Messi was once photographed bathing a baby Lamine Yamal, and now they are meeting in Sunday’s Fifa World Cup final.

Spain’s prodigy Yamal keeps breaking Messi’s records. The latest is that his first World Cup final comes at 19. He will take the field at New York New Jersey Stadium (9pm) six days after celebrating his birthday in Dallas.

Spain squeezed France out with anaconda-like constriction in a 2-0 win where Les Bleus were made to look ordinary. Yamal, of course, played his part.

He has one goal in the tournament, but statically has made sizeable contribution as Spain’s main advantage creator in attack and crucially won the penalty against France that broke the deadlock.

The young left-wing born to a father of Moroccan extraction and a mother who moved to Spain from Equatorial Guinea notched another remarkable statistic reaching the final. Yamal has started all 12 matches across this World Cup and Euro 2024 - where he smashed more records becoming the youngest player to play in a European Championship (16 years and 338 days), youngest to score and youngest to win, having turned 17 by a day when Spain beat England in the final.

Spain have won every one of those 12 games in the two major competitions.

By reaching the final at 19, Yamal has smashed another of Messi’s marks, who was 27 when he played in his first World Cup final in Brazil in 2014, where Brazil lost 1-0 to Germany.

He is the third-youngest ever − Pele was 17 in 1958, Italy’s Giuseppe Bergomi 18 in 1982, and Mbappe takes fourth place at 19 and 203 days old in 2018, behind Yamal at 19 and six days.

Now Messi, of course, is at the other end of the scale from the kid who keeps smashing his records at the Argentine’s former club Barcelona and internationally.

The 2022 World Cup, where the little genius finally lifted the trophy after a stirring run to the final and classic match-up there against the Mbappé hat-trick inspired France, was supposed to be the then 35-year-old’s grand international finale.

But now Messi can have an even more spectacular culmination writing his name further into immortality and challenging Diego Maradona for deity-like status in Argentina if he and his teammates lift the trophy again.

The photos where Messi bathed an infant Yamal in a small plastic baby’s bathtub were shot in 2007. The photoshoot was part of a Unicef charity drive partnering Barcelona sports paper Diario Sport.