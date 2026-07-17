Tennis SA hails Wimbledon fan park success after it sells out

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Amex Tennis Town is on from July 11 to 13 2025 at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

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Tennis SA (TSA) has lauded the Amex Tennis Town, which took place at Montecasino last weekend for the Wimbledon fan experience, as a huge success.

General manager of TSA, Anthony Moruthane, said: “The energy we experienced throughout the weekend is exactly what we want to continue building. Tennis has an incredible ability to bring people together, and there is a significant opportunity for us to position the sport at the intersection of sport, lifestyle, and entertainment, without losing sight of the development and competitive foundations of the game.

“We are extremely grateful to American Express for its continued investment, vision, and commitment to growing tennis in SA. Amex Tennis Town demonstrates what can be achieved when a partner embraces not only the sport itself, but also the culture, community, and experiences that surround it.”

Following a sold-out 2026 edition, Amex Tennis Town has further cemented its position as a key event on SA’s tennis and lifestyle calendar, as well as an important platform supporting TSA’s ambition to introduce the sport to broader audiences.

The two-day event attracted a sold-out crowd of 4,528 ticket holders, representing a 7.3% increase from the 4,220 tickets sold during the three-day 2025 edition.

Montecasino was transformed into a vibrant celebration of tennis culture, attracting fans, families, corporate guests, and lifestyle audiences for a weekend featuring live Wimbledon screenings, premium hospitality, interactive tennis experiences, a kids’ zone, family activities, and live music and DJs.

“A sold-out Amex Tennis Town is a strong indicator of the growing appetite for tennis experiences in SA. Our goal is to build on this momentum, grow our tennis community, and make the sport more visible, accessible, and relevant to more South Africans,” Moruthane said.

Sowetan