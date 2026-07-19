Neymar, Valverde head list of high-profile World Cup flops

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A tearful Neymar is consoled by Raphinha after the match, after Brazil were eliminated from the World Cup.

As the Fifa World Cup comes to a conclusion on Sunday with Argentina to face Spain in the decider at the New York New Jersey Stadium, we look at high-profile players who struggled at the tournament.

Norway's Erling Haaland shoots and scores their first goal while defended by Brazil's Gabriel Magalhães in East Rutherford, near New York, on July 5 2026. Picture: (Pamela Smith)

Gabriel Magalhães [Brazil]

Despite featuring in all five matches for Brazil at the World Cup before they were knocked out in the last 16, Gabriel failed to replicate his club form at Arsenal in the English Premier League as the Selecao crashed out early. He did create a single assist but didn’t have the best of the tournament.

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu contests possession with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in the Fifa World Cup Group K at the Houston Stadium on June 17 2026. (Phil Noble/Reu)

Bruno Fernandes [Portugal]

Fernandes experienced a frustrating tournament and was criticised as Portugal were eliminated in the last 16 by Spain.

The Manchester United midfielder failed to score in this tournament with only a single assist in five appearances.

This was completely different to four years ago in Qatar, where he was outstanding, registering two goals and three assists in four matches, but failed to replicate that in this year’s edition.

A tearful Neymar is consoled by Raphinha after the match, after Brazil were eliminated from the World Cup. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang )

Neymar Jr [Brazil]

Neymar endured a limited game time, only playing 37 minutes coming as a substitute for Brazil against Scotland and Norway. He returned from a severe knee injury only to appear twice as Brazil were eliminated in the last 16 in the tournament, netting one goal.

Federico Valverde [Uruguay]

The Uruguay captain had a quiet campaign as they suffered a disappointing group stage exit. The Real Madrid midfielder struggled to find his club form in a tournament and did little to help his side go far in the World Cup.

Mike Maignan [France]

Maignan played all eight matches for France and despite keeping four clean sheets, he didn’t have a good tournament as he struggled to consistently produce standout saves.

He conceded eight goals in the semifinal and third-place play off match against England as France finished in fourth place.

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