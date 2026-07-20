Banyana’s ‘Breadwinner’ ready to deliver another Wafcon title

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Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia is grateful to be going to Wafcon after being sidelined with injuries.

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Banyana Banyana striker Hildah “Breadwinner” Magaia embraces the expectations placed on her shoulders to deliver the goods at this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Given Magaia has proven to have a knack for scoring big goals for Banyana, all eyes will be on her again at this year’s Wafcon, starting on Sunday until August 16 in Morocco.

Obviously there’s pressure on my shoulders because I believe that the nation is waiting on ‘The Breadwinner’ to deliver the bread for the nation — Hildah 'Breadwinner' Magaia

The 31-year-old striker scored a brace in the final when Banyana beat the hosts, Morocco, 2-1 to clinch the 2022 Wafcon, their first and only title. Magaia also contributed two goals in Banyana’s historic 2023 World Cup campaign, where they reached the round of 16 for the first time ever in New Zealand and Australia.

“Obviously there’s pressure on my shoulders because I believe that the nation is waiting on ‘The Breadwinner’ to deliver the bread for the nation. So, it’s not just me going there, [but] it’s me representing every girl and person that’s behind Banyana Banyana,” Magaia said.

Magaia, who is clubless after leaving Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna last month, is also grateful that she managed to make the Wafcon squad after struggling with injuries in the past few months.

“First of all, I can say that it’s all God’s work [to have made the final Wafcon squad]. I have been in and out of the team with injuries, so I am happy that I was able to overcome all the injuries to be selected and be part of the Wafcon team,” said Magaia.

Banyana have at least six players under the age of 23 in the Wafcon squad, and Magaia believes the young blood will play a key role as they aim to become African champions again and qualify for the World Cup at the same time.

“In terms of the youth in the team, I think they are really going to help us. They are looking up to us, and to those who have played for Banyana before. They’ve been wishing to be here. Now that they’re going to Wafcon, I believe that they’ll put in the work and overcome any pressure,” Magaia said.

Banyana are in Group B with Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, facing the former in their opener in Rabat on Monday (7pm SA time).

Sowetan