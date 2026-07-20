Congolese boxer Katompa died from fire, not xenophobic violence, says manager Kupula

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Congolese cruiserweight boxer Romeo Katompa is with his daughter and trainer/manager Raymond Kupula. Photo Supplied

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The Congolese community in SA must desist from linking the death of their countryman, cruiserweight boxer Roméo Katompa, to xenophobic violence.

Katompa’s manager, Raymond Kupula, issued the warning.

Nicknamed “Bololo”, Katompa from Mbuji-Mayi was burnt when his rented apartment in Yeoville caught fire at the weekend.

This is according to Kupula, whose conclusion is informed by what he saw in shared videos and pictures of his charge’s charred body.

“People are going to be arrested for such allegations,” warned Kupula.

“Katompa’s death has nothing to do with xenophobia. His apartment caught fire and he died from the fire.

“How do people arrive at the conclusion that his death has to do with xenophobic attacks? What evidence do they have?”

Asked how he knew about Katompa’s death, Kupula, who is based in Dubai, said his fellow countryman called him and broke the news that Katompa had died inside his burnt apartment.

“I also got calls from journalists in Dubai asking me about my boxer who died from xenophobic violence in South Africa,” said Kupula.

“I then thought I must call you about it because you always give us foreigner boxers publicity.”

Kupula boxed for 17 years in SA and later became a promoter under RKL Promotions.

He said Katompa stayed with his South African wife and their two children. But their whereabouts are unknown.

“I plead with my countrymen to stop making allegations of xenophobia without any proof,” he said.

Kupula, however, is baffled by the circumstances, which he said left him with many questions.

“Why did an unfit Katompa not run out of his apartment and why did the fire affect only his apartment and not the whole building,” he asked.

“But we must give the police space and time to do their job and they will give us the report after they have completed their investigations.”

He said Katompa, who has four knockouts in four wins against two losses, called him on Thursday.

“I missed his call because my phone was off but noticed after switching it on that he had called,” he said.

“I always encouraged him to continue training hard and stay positive because I am trying to get things happening for him over here [Dubai].”

Kupula said he arranges boxing matches for boxers abroad at an agreed percentage.

“I took Lusanda Komanisi from East London to Russia in November and he lost that fight,” he said

“I have just been joined by Nhlanhla Tyirha and I am working on something for him.”

Tyirha from Mdantsane captured the IBO world mini flyweight belt in May.

Sowetan