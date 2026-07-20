TS Galaxy’s Sukazi says McCarthy should be Bafana head coach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi says there are players in the DStv Premiership who earn more than R1m a month.

Story audio is generated using AI

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi says if it was up to him, he would name Benni McCarthy as the new Bafana Bafana coach to replace Hugo Broos.

Sukazi believes McCarthy would be the right man to take the national team forward and says Broos can’t offer anything more to the team.

[McCarthy] has done a splendid job at all the teams he coached here... — TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi

The SA Football Association [Safa] has yet to decide Broos’s future. His contract ended after the Fifa World Cup when he revealed that he would retire.

“Benni McCarthy...is doing magic with an unfashionable side in Kenya,” Sukazi told the media during the unveiling of TS Galaxy’s squad in Pretoria. “He has done a splendid job at all the teams he coached here when he was a novice in the coaching field.

“At AmaZulu, he finished second, and he won the MTN8 with Cape Town City, and his teams have been high up there. That’s the truth, and these are the facts.

“He’s young. So, if you ask me, I will go for Benni McCarthy, no doubt about it. I am saying that with the utmost respect to other candidates. I don’t know if Benni is a candidate, and I don’t know the other candidates. There has been mention of coach Pitso [Mosimane]. [But] if I were to go for personal choice, I would go for Benni.”

Sukazi also hit out at Broos for criticising Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to the US. “When Mbokazi left for the US, he [Broos] said the [US] league is poor and he should have moved to better leagues. But now who was our best player at the World Cup playing in what league?” he asked.

“Sometimes we must be truthful. [Broos] has already made statements about Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng] that he is weak; he must be strong; he won’t play in six months, influencing the minds [of Belgium team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, where Mofokeng plays].

“I think you know Rele was not on his plans to play from what I saw [during the World Cup], the red card with Themba Zwane gave him the opportunity. He was third in the line in that position. He was taken there to learn.”

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan