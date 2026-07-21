702 Walk the Talk to continue despite not being sanctioned by CGA

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The 702 Jozi Walk the Talk 2026 event promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages. Picture:

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The 702 Jozi Walk the Talk will take place on Sunday despite the event not being sanctioned by Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA).

On Tuesday, CGA revealed that the event had not been sanctioned because of the organisers’ refusal to comply with the governance framework governing road-running events within the CGA jurisdiction.

However, an official at 702 Jozi Walk the Talk, who asked to remain anonymous, said the event would go ahead despite not being issued with temporary licenses.

“This event will continue because it is not a race but a walk. So, the walk is continuing on Sunday and it will happen,” the official explained to Sowetan.

“There won’t be temporary licenses bought and sold. That’s probably why they are not affiliated with it.”

Asked why they were not complying, according to the statement from the CGA, the official refused to give clarity. “I won’t give you direct information regarding that because that will be the organisers’ part.”

The athletics body said the decision had been taken in the best interests of athletics, affiliated clubs, officials and stakeholders. “CGA remains committed to working constructively with all event organisers who recognise the federation’s regulatory authority and are prepared to comply with the application governance framework.

“Accordingly, CGA confirms that it has not authorised or sanctioned the 2026 edition of the 702 Jozi Walk the Talk and has formally distanced itself from the organisation and conduct of the event.”

The event starts at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg. The 15km walk will start at 7am, the 8km at 9am and the 5km at 10am. They will all finish at Johannesburg Stadium.

Sowetan