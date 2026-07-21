Phili has all the qualities to make it at Chiefs — Masango

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Langelihle Phili of Stellenbosch FC is set to join Kaizer Chiefs in an exchange deal, with Ashley du Preez going to the Cape Winelands side. Picture:

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Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango feels Amakhosi target Langelihle Phili has all the qualities to make it at the club.

Chiefs and Stellenbosch are believed to have reached an agreement for the attacking midfielder with Ashley du Preez likely to go there as part of the deal.

Phili, 21, was outstanding for the Cape Winelands side last season. In 39 appearances across all competitions, he scored nine times and provided a single assist. Masango is adamant that he can add a lot to Chiefs’ attacking play should they sign him.

“He is a good player. I really like him a lot and he’s got goals in him, so I think he will be a good addition to the team,” Masango told the media.

With Amakhosi having signed two players Thabo Moloisane and Renaldo Leaner so far, Masango said new coach Fernando da Cruz must be given time to evaluate the squad before he can release and sign more players.

“The coach only arrived now, so he just needs to assess the current players because you can’t just release everyone now,” he said.

“You need to assess and plan to know which area to beef up. The season has not started yet, so let’s give them time. Probably the coach will know which areas he will need to strengthen.”

With Chiefs having concluded their preseason camp in Spain, where they played three matches against Glasgow Rangers, Al-Kholood and Elche C, Masango said they will benefit from this when the season starts.

Amakhosi will end their preseason preparations when they face Zimbabwean champions Scottland in the third annual Toyota Cup at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

“It’s a good initiative because you get to test yourself against the European teams, which shows that we are not far away within the standard even though they are higher than our current standards.

“But for the fact that they have to test themselves against those players abroad it is good.”

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