Banyana star Salgado puts last Wafcon’s nasty injury behind her, aims for gold

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Banyana Banyana midfielder Gabriela Salgado, third from left, hopes for her maiden Wafcon title in Morocco after shaking off a nasty leg injury. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Banyana Banyana’s Gabriela Salgado has insisted she’s put that nasty injury she sustained in the semifinals of the last Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) against Nigeria in Casablanca last July behind her as she hunts for her first Wafcon crown in Morocco.

A shoulder injury saw Salgado miss the 2022 Wafcon, where Banyana lifted the trophy for the first and only time to date in Morocco.

At the last Wafcon in the same nation last winter, the 28-year-old Banyana forward fractured the mid-shaft of her left leg in the semifinals against Nigeria as they eventually settled for a disappointing fourth spot.

With this year’s Wafcon starting on Sunday until August 16 in Morocco yet again, Salgado has made it clear that she’s got over that severe leg break that soured Banyana’s already-disappointing Wafcon campaign last year, aiming for her first title.

“Injuries are part of the game ... I’ve been back with the team for a while now, so my injury is no longer in my mind. I am just happy to be on the field,” Salgado said.

“It took a lot of mental [strength] for me to be here today, returning to Wafcon. I had to have a good mentality and put in the work. The past setbacks motivate me to go for that gold medal.”

Banyana are in Group B with Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso. The four Wafcon semi-finalists secure direct World Cup qualification, while two additional spots are determined via play-off pathways. The next World Cup will be hosted by Brazil next winter.

Banyana’s Wafcon Group B fixtures (all at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, in SA time):

July 27 v Tanzania (6pm)

July 31 v Ivory Coast (6pm)

August 4 v Burkina Faso (9pm)