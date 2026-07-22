Ten back from injury as Erasmus names Bok squad to prepare for Argentina, All Blacks

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Coach Rassie Erasmus has adopted a strategic approach for the next leg of the Springboks’ season by naming a group of 43 players to begin preparations in Johannesburg on Sunday for the Test against Argentina and the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand.

The Boks meet the Pumas in Buenos Aires on August 8. Erasmus has released five players to play for their franchises in midweek matches against the All Blacks.

Ten seasoned Springboks make a return from injuries. They are Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager (both locks), Franco Mostert (utility forward), Siya Kolisi (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handré Pollard (both flyhalves), Ethan Hooker, Canan Moodie (both utility backs), André Esterhuizen (flanker and centre) and Morné van den Berg (scrumhalf).

The five players who will be released to their franchises are prop Ntuthuko Mchunu, No 8 Evan Roos, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, scrumhalf Embrose Papier and wing Jaco Williams.

Lock Ruben van Heerden, who made his Test debut against Wales last Saturday, is the only player in the squad named for the opening leg of the Nations Championship who was omitted from the two groups after making the move from the Stormers to Montpellier, as he finds his feet with his new French club. He remains on standby.

Paul de Villiers was simply outstanding during the first three rounds of the #NationsChampionship in that 6⃣ jersey 💪🇿🇦#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/xInwJQL5l3 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 20, 2026

“We put a lot of thought into how we will manage the entire group of players to give everyone a chance to stake a claim for places in the squad for the [All Blacks] series,” Erasmus said. “And we decided splitting the squad into two groups will be best for the Springbok team and the players to play their way into the squad.

“Some players are returning from injury and need some valuable game time, so depending on how they progress from their injuries during next week’s training camp, we will decide who we will take to Argentina. The other guys in the 43-man squad will remain behind in Johannesburg with a group of coaches and management to begin preparing for the Tests against New Zealand.

“Then there are other players who have played a lot of rugby this year and for us during the Nations Championship and need a match off to allow their bodies to recover.”

The Wiese brothers were on the rampage in the first half against Wales 💥#SSRugby #NationsChampionship pic.twitter.com/LxYMIBj3hx — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 20, 2026

SA Rugby media