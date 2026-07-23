Five key facts about Wafcon 2026

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Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe has announced that the prize money at Wafcon will be doubled this year. Picture:

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) kicks off in Morocco on Sunday. The final will be played on August 16.

We highlight some of the key facts about this year’s tournament.