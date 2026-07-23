Pirates have a bright future, says Ouaddou, and he’s proud of their performance in Spain

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After securing a 1-0 win over Las Palmas in their preseason friendly on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou wants to end their tour of Spain on a high note with another victory over Neom SC in their last match on Friday.

Ouaddou is satisfied with the way his side has performed as he gave everyone a chance to excel during the tour.

With less than two weeks before the Betway Premiership season gets underway and the Buccaneers open their campaign against Milford at Orlando Amstel Stadium on August 1, Ouaddou said the future is bright for the club.

“I’m very happy with the performance; the objective was to create chances and not to concede goals because we’ve been conceding since the beginning [of the tour] and what I said to the boys was we need to find our strength back as Orlando Pirates,” Ouaddou told the club’s media department.

“I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players.” — Bucs coach Adeslam Ouaddou

“I was also happy about the performance against Al-Ittihad [where they lost 3-2 on Tuesday]. Indeed, it was 3-3 because we scored one goal that the referee refused.

“Overall, I’m happy about the preparation of the boys, and it was a top performance against Las Palmas. We gave the opportunity to the youngsters. It was very important.

“This was the youngest team I could’ve put on during this camp, and they really responded well in terms of aggressiveness, in terms of organisation, [and] tactically, they were very clever. I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players.”

With their final match against Saudi Arabian side Neom SC on Friday, Ouaddou said Bucs need to try to win it to avenge the 3-2 defeat to Al-Ittihad and end the camp on a high.

“We still have another game, a tough one again. It will be a rematch for us because my team didn’t deserve to lose, and I will be happy if we can finish this camp with a victory,” he said.

Sowetan