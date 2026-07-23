Pitso Mosimane launches his youth football coaching manual

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Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has launched a coaching manual for the country's youth. Picture:

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Coach Pitso Mosimane has officially launched The Youth Football Coaching Manual, a landmark publication that aims to shift the national conversation from professional football to the foundations of the game.

The launch in Sandton on Thursday was attended by many dignitaries including Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Safa president Danny Jordaan, Gauteng department of education MEC Lebogang Maile, Young Africans chairman Hersi Said and Botswana FA president Tariq Babitseng.

Drawing on more than two decades of coaching experience across Africa and internationally, the manual provides a practical framework for long-term player development, grounded in coaching principles and internationally recognised development models.

The manual encourages coaches to prioritise age-appropriate long-term development over short-term results. It suggests parents become active partners in their children’s football journey, and that communities, football federations, government and the private sector work together to create environments where young players can grow technically, physically, mentally and socially.

“South African football doesn’t have a talent problem. It has a development challenge. We have gifted young players in every community across this country. The question is whether we are providing them with the coach, support and environment they need to fulfil their potential,” Mosimane said.

The publication also calls for greater collaboration between coaches, parents, schools, football clubs, government and the private sector to strengthen the foundations of the game.

“Creating the player of tomorrow is not the responsibility of coaches alone. If we want a stronger future for South African football, we must invest in the people and environments that shape young players from the very beginning,” he said.

More than a coaching resource, The Youth Football Coaching Manual aims to spark a national conversation around youth football development and inspire long-term investment in the systems that produce future players.

The launch marks the beginning of a broader football development initiative through coach education, thought leadership, community engagement and future programmes designed to contribute to a stronger and more sustainable football ecosystem across SA and Africa.

Sowetan