‘We need to be clinical,’ says Banyana’s Mbane ahead of Wafcon

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Bambanani Mbane says Banyana Banyana need to score more goals to succeed at this year's Wafcon in Morocco. Picture:

Banyana Banyana stalwart Bambanani “Juice” Mbane has revealed that they’ve been putting more emphasis on converting their chances ahead of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Banyana, who won their maiden and only Wafcon title to date in Morocco in 2022, aim to add their second continental crown as the same country host this year’s continental championship from Sunday to August 16. Banyana are in Group B with Tanzania, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.

“We’ve been struggling to score goals and we’ve been working hard to rectify that,” Mbane, who boasts more than 100 Banyana caps, said.

“We know that at Wafcon you need to be clinical because it’s difficult to create more chances ... you may just need two chances to win a game, so we must make sure that we are clinical. The coaching staff have been emphasising that we need to take our chances.”

Banyana disappointingly finished fourth at the last Wafcon in Morocco last winter. Mbane is upbeat about their chances of winning the title this time around, drawing confidence from their 1-0 win over Japan, who are ranked fifth in the world, in a friendly in Osaka last month.

“Honestly, we didn’t do well at the last Wafcon and we know that. Beating Japan in our last game proved that we are capable of winning big games, especially because we lost the first game but managed to regroup ourselves. We are prepared and we know what’s expected of us,” Mbane stated.

Mbane, 36, is the oldest player in the team that boasts several youngsters, including 18-year-old Zoe October, the youngest squad member. Mbane has lauded the youngsters in the squad for being coachable.

“We’ve met with the younger players to tell them what happens at Banyana and now they are aware of what’s expected of them. We are not putting them under pressure, but we are making them understand what they must do to help the team,” Mbane explained.

“I am so happy that the younger players are willing to work ... that makes our job as senior players very easy.”

Banyana’s Wafcon Group B fixtures (all at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, in SA time):

July 27 v Tanzania (6pm)

July 31 v Ivory Coast (6pm)

August 4 v Burkina Faso (9pm)