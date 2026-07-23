‘We want the trophy, it’s no friendly’: Chiefs defender Miguel of Toyota Cup

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Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel has stressed the importance of winning the Toyota Cup against Zimbabwean league champions Scottland.

Chiefs and Scottland, who have two former Amakhosi stars in Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat on their roster, lock horns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Chiefs, who have a new coach in Frenchman Fernando da Cruz, come into this game having held a preseason camp in Spain.

“I can’t say it’s a friendly match because we have a cup to win, more for ourselves than for our supporters because we have to redeem ourselves from what happened last season [where they finished the season trophy-less],” Miguel said.

“I don’t see this as a friendly game ... we are ready to play it as a league game because in the next week we start the league, so this is a perfect game to lay a foundation.”

Miguel expects a physical affair against the rich Zimbabwean side, coached by former Chippa United mentor Norman Mapeza.

“I know Scottland are a very physical team. They are the champions of Zimbabwe and they qualified for the CAF Champions League, so obviously they will give us some difficult moments, but we’re ready for the challenge,” Miguel stated.

During their Spanish preseason tour, Amakhosi played three friendlies against Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, Al-Kholood of Saudi Arabia and Spanish side Elche, failing to win even one of those games with two defeats and a draw.

Miguel has narrated how the results weren’t important in Spain as they focused on understanding new coach Da Cruz’s philosophy.

“For the supporters, I understand that they want to see Chiefs winning the whole time,” Miguel said. “But at this moment of the season, we are preparing something, so we didn’t focus a lot on the results, rather on the strategies and the ideas of the new coach, understanding what we have to do differently.”

Sowetan